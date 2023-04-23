9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 407,804.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSCH opened at $136.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

