9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.61.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $713.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

