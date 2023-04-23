9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.
NASDAQ META opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
