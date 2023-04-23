9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.28.

ServiceNow stock opened at $473.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 295.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

