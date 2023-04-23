9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

