9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,389 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

