9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $189.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.78. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $229.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

