9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 79.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 190,359 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 21,450.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TY opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

