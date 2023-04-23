9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 324,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $113.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

