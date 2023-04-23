9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

