9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.