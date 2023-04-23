9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.