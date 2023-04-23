9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIX stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

