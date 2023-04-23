9,474 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

TDOC stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $61.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.