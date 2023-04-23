a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

