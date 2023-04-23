AbCellera Biologics Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -0.11.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 460,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

