Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.80.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 923,067 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 219,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.