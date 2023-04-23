ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $21.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.