Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Aemetis Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
