Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Aemetis by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

