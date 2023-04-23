Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $6.94. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 9,229 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

