Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $6.94. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 9,229 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.