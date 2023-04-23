Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

