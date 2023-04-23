Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Agiliti Price Performance

NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

