Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.71.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.4 %

AEM opened at C$76.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$79.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.