Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4462 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.5 %
AKZOY opened at $27.84 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
