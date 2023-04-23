Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4462 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.5 %

AKZOY opened at $27.84 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ING Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

