Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after buying an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

