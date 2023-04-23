Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 159,982 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,517,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 15.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

