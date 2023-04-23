Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $401.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

