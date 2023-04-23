Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $781.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

