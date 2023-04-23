Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

