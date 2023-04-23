Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.