Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AWCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Alumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Stock Performance

AWCMY stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.