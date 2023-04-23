Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.56.

AMED stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

