American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.60

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and traded as low as $33.30. American Business Bank shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 88,683 shares.

American Business Bank Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

