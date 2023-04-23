Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

