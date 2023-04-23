Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 629,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789 in the last three months. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.