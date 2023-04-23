Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $173.88

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.47.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

