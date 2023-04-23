Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,011

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011 ($12.51).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.18) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.62) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.60) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 947.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 866.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,031.50 ($12.76). The firm has a market cap of £31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,036.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.38), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($268,987.01). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

