Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 1,011

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011 ($12.51).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.62) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.18) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.38), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($268,987.01). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

BA opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,031.50 ($12.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 947.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 866.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,400.00%.

About BAE Systems

Get Rating

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

