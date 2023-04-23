Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $8.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

eHealth Stock Down 1.6 %

eHealth stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. eHealth had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth $68,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in eHealth by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 149.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

