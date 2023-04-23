Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$60.00

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday.

EMA opened at C$58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.48.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2145636 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

