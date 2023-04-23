Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $15.75

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

