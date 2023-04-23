Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) PT at $314.60

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.