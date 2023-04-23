Analysts Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Target Price at $5.10

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,712,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 184,594 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.34.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

