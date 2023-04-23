Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $151.70

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $139.81 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

