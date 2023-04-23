Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $51.46

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE BK opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

