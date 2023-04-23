Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.45. Annexon has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.