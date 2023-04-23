Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,807,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 679,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.