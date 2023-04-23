APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.