Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,002,000 after buying an additional 421,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,361 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

