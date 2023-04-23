Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,883 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 372,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFT opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

